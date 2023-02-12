HamberMenu
Two held for breaking windshield of police vehicle in Pattabiram

February 12, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattabiram police arrested two persons for breaking the windshield of a patrol vehicle on Saturday.

A senior official said two persons, who were inebriated, were arguing with the security guard of a private school located on BDO Road for not allowing them to attend an event held on its premises. Personnel from a police patrol vehicle that was passing by asked the men to leave.

In retaliation, the duo started pelting stones at the officials and one of the stones damaged the windshield of the vehicle. The police arrested Vallappa Das, of Pattabiram, and Krishna, of Villupuram. They were remanded in judicial custody.

