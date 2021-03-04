Two held for bank fraud in Chennai

CHENNAI

04 March 2021 12:45 IST

The Anti-Bank Fraud of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two persons for availing of loans from a private bank by producing fabricated documents.

They were arrested by the CCB following a complaint from Josman P. David, vice president of Federal Bank, Anna Salai. He alleged that a firm, Swasthik Associates had availed of a cash credit loan of ₹2 crore from Kotak Mahindra Bank. The firm then got the loan transferred to the Federal Bank and also availed of an additional loan of ₹2.6 crore for buying trucks and trailers from the bank by fraudulent means after producing fabricated documents. Mr. David had asked the Police Commissioner to take criminal action against the accused for fraud.

Advertising

Advertising

A special team of police led by CCB inspector Pushparaj investigated, and found S. Ramesh, 51 who was running A to Z logistics, Nanganallur, had added the names of staff working with him as partners at Swasthik Associates and obtained loans from the bank using fabricated documents. Police arrested Ramesh and R. Ravindran, 41 of Chepauk who prepared the fabricated documents and abetted in the crime. They defrauded the bank to the tune of ₹4.63 crore. Both were remanded in judicial custody.