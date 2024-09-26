Two held for attempting to sell idols 

The T.P.Chatram Police have arrested two suspects, including a history sheeter, for allegedly possessing antique-idols and attempting to sell them.

Police personnel were conducting vehicle checks on Tuesday in T.P.Chatram police station limits. When they intercepted two persons on a motorcycle, they attempted to escape. Police caught them after a chase. After searching their belongings, the police found that they were in possession of idols suspected to be antique.

Police arrested the two suspects, identified as V. Akash Ebinezar, 27, of T.P.Chatram, a history-sheeter and L.Rajesh, 45, of K.K.Nagar, and recovered three idols of Lord Murugan, Valli and Deivanai. The duo was planning to sell the idols, claiming them to be antiques, the police said.