Two held for attempt to murder in Chennai

CHENNAI

07 May 2021 14:55 IST

Thousand Lights police on Thursday arrested two accused who allegedly attempted to murder a 39-year-old man at his house due to previous enmity.

According to police, the victim has been identified as S. Mohanraj, 39 who is an autorickshaw driver and resides at Sundanthira Nagar. Two men of the same area entered his house at 9 p.m. and escaped after brutally attacking him. A neighbour came to his rescue and rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

Based on his complaint, police arrested the accused who were identified as Parthiban, 22 and Kutty alias Joshuva, 22, of Sudanthira Nagar and remanded them to judicial custody