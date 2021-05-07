Chennai

Two held for attempt to murder in Chennai

Thousand Lights police on Thursday arrested two accused who allegedly attempted to murder a 39-year-old man at his house due to previous enmity.

According to police, the victim has been identified as S. Mohanraj, 39 who is an autorickshaw driver and resides at Sundanthira Nagar. Two men of the same area entered his house at 9 p.m. and escaped after brutally attacking him. A neighbour came to his rescue and rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

Based on his complaint, police arrested the accused who were identified as Parthiban, 22 and Kutty alias Joshuva, 22, of Sudanthira Nagar and remanded them to judicial custody

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2021 3:59:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-held-for-attempt-to-murder-in-chennai/article34505722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY