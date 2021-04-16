Two held for attacking woman

They had snatched her gold chain in Pallavaram

Personnel attached to the Pallavaram police station on Thursday arrested two persons who had attacked a pregnant woman and snatched her gold chain while she was praying before an idol near her house last Friday. They were caught after a video of the attack went viral.

R. Geetha, 25, a resident in Renuka Nagar, Zamin Pallavaram, was lighting a lamp for the idol in front of her house and performing a pooja, when two unidentified men on a two-wheeler stopped a few meters ahead.

The pillion rider got down from the vehicle and pulled the gold chain off her neck while her eyes were still shut in worship. The woman immediately retaliated and held on to the chain. In the tussle, the assailant attacked the woman and dragged her on the road, even as she continued to resist his attempt. However, he managed to snatch the chain and escaped on the two-wheeler. She was injured.

After scrutinising the CCTV camera footage, a special police team arrested V. Dhinesh Kumar, 26, of Madurai and S. Kirankumaar, 22, of P.C. Patty, Theni. The duo have previously indulged in robberies in Tambaram, Chromepet and Peravallur. The police have recovered four sovereigns and a motorcycle from them. Both have been remanded in judicial custody.