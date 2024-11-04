ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for attacking conservancy staff, snatching walkie-talkie 

Published - November 04, 2024 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were arrested by Royapettah police for allegedly snatching a walkie-talkie from Chennai Corporation workers after attacking them on Saturday

In the early hours on Dr. Natesan Road in Vyasarpadi, Greater Chennai Corporation worker Sivalingam was waiting with his battery-operated vehicle. Unidentified persons who came on bikes rammed his vehicle and had a quarrel with him. On hearing this, a supervisor reached the spot. The gang of men attacked the staff and fled the scene.

Based on the area supervisor’s complaint to the cops, two suspects - G. Rajesh Kumar of Triplicane and M. Ethish, 22, of Vyasarpadi were nabbed. Further investigation is on.

