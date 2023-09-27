HamberMenu
Two held for assaulting three persons, including a history-sheeter, in Virugambakkam

September 27, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Wednesday arrested two persons for assaulting three men with weapons in Virugambakkam a few days earlier.

The police said Vignesh alias ‘Yamaha’ Vicky and his friends Harikrishnan and Maharaja were near his residence at Gandhi Nagar in Virugambakkam, on Monday when two persons on a two-wheeler approached them. They began arguing with Vignesh, and when his friends intervened, the duo attacked the group with knives and fled. The trio were taken to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint filed by Mr. Harikrishnan, the Virugambakkam police filed an attempt to murder case. During the investigation, the police identified the assaulter as Chinnathambi alias ‘Alert’ Chinnathambi, of Thirunagar, and Vivinkeba, of Nandambakkam. The police seized two weapons and a two-wheeler that were used for the attack.

It was found that Vignesh, a history-sheeter, had attacked Chinnathambi about six months ago. In revenge, Chinnathambi attacked him.

