Two held for assaulting car passengers in Madhavaram 

April 14, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The city police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly harassing and assaulting three persons, including in a woman, travelling in a car at Madhavaram on Thursday evening.

The two arrested persons are M. Vinoth, 28, and M. Vignesh, 28, of Madhavaram.

The police said a 33-year-old resident of Bajanai Koil Street, Madhavaram, along with his brother and a relative were travelling in a car near Ponniammanmedu when two persons standing on the road refused to give way to the car.

The duo even knocked at the car with their hands, leading to a heated argument between them and the passengers. The duo then attacked the three of them with a brick, and harassed the woman traveller. They then fled the spot.

The three passengers, sustaining injuries, were taken to a hospital.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. On investigation, the police arrested Vinoth and Vignesh.

