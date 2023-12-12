Two held for assaulting a motorist in Kolathur

December 12, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rajamangalam police on Tuesday arrested two suspects, including a history-sheeter for allegedly assaulting a motorist in Kolathur.

Police said S. Prakash, 28, of Kolathur was riding his two-wheeler in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, on Monday night and two persons from the same area waylaid him. After an argument, the duo damaged his vehicle and assaulted him. The duo fled the scene after issuing a threat.

Following a complaint and on investigation, the police arrested Adhi alias Adhikesavan, 20, a history-sheeter and Abith alias Chinna Karuppu, 19 of Kolathur.