HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for assaulting a motorist in Kolathur

December 12, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamangalam police on Tuesday arrested two suspects, including a history-sheeter for allegedly assaulting a motorist in Kolathur.

Police said S. Prakash, 28, of Kolathur was riding his two-wheeler in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, on Monday night and two persons from the same area waylaid him. After an argument, the duo damaged his vehicle and assaulted him. The duo fled the scene after issuing a threat.

Following a complaint and on investigation, the police arrested Adhi alias Adhikesavan, 20, a history-sheeter and Abith alias Chinna Karuppu, 19 of Kolathur.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.