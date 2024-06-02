ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for abducting three youth from Bihar in an autorickshaw and robbing them

Published - June 02, 2024 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Saturday arrested two suspects who allegedly abducted three youth from Bihar in an autorickshaw and extorted money and electronic gadget in Egmore.

The police said Naushad Alam, 24, of Bihar, his three friends Amarkumar, Mohammad Manjoori, and Atharbikumar Manjith had been working at a power plant in Udangudi in Thoothukudi district. On May 31, they came to the city after visiting their native in Bihar. When they were waiting near the Egmore railway station to go to Tiruchendur, Mr. Naushad Alam went to eat at a nearby restaurant.

Then, two unidentified persons who came in an autorickshaw threatened the three others. They forcibly pushed them into the vehicle and took them to Ambattur. They robbed ₹15,000 using a digital wallet and a mobile phone from the trio and dropped off the three men near the Central railway station. 

Mr. Naushad Alam lodged a complaint at the Egmore police station. The police arrested K. Murugan, 30, of Chinna Mathur and N. Guru, 22,of Ayanavaram and recovered ₹15,000, two mobile phones, one knife, and an autorickshaw from them.

