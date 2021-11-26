Two held at airport for smuggling gold

CHENNAI

26 November 2021 23:51 IST

The Customs officials at the Chennai Airport seized nearly 750 grams of gold from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah on Friday.

In a press release, the Commissioner of Customs said the customs officials, based on a tip off, detected gold in the form of sawdust concealed in the cover of carton boxes of the two passengers. The value of seized gold is ₹32.16 lakh and the seizure was carried out based on the Customs Act, 1962.

