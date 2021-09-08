Two habitual offenders held in Madhavaram

CHENNAI

08 September 2021 12:36 IST

They were involved in burglaries and mobile snatching

Madhavaram Milk Colony Police on Wednesday arrested two robbers.

Police said R.Saravanan, 26 of Moolachathram has been running a mobile-repairing shop in Saibaba Nagar. On July 31, when he came to open his shop, he was shocked to find the shop looted.

Similarly, on August, 8, while Abdul Rahman, 37 of Nehru Nagar, Ennore was walking on 200 Feet Road, Kosapur, two bike borne men snatched his mobile phone and fled the scene.

On their complaints, police took up investigation and analysed CCTV footage. The initial investigation revealed that the same suspects were involved in both incidents. Police arrested Mohammed Musthafa, 20 and Zameer, 19 of B.V.Colony, Vyasarapadi and seized three high-end mobile phones and a bike used for robbery.

Mohammed Musthafa is also an accused in murder and attempt to murder cases. They were remanded in judicial custody.