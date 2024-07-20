GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two groups of advocates clash at Egmore Court campus 

Published - July 20, 2024 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman
Advocates clashing at the Egmore court campus in Chennai on Friday.

Advocates clashing at the Egmore court campus in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two groups of advocates clashed in public on the Egmore Court campus on Friday.

Sources in the Egmore Court Advocates’ Association (ECAA) said the clash broke out around 2 p.m. One of the advocates had managed to get a client who had filed a petition in the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in the city, seeking compensation in connection with an accident. While his case was pending in the court, another advocate filed a fresh vakalat to appear for the same client. Hence, a dispute arose between the two lawyers.

Subsequently, one of lawyers, along with his group, invited the other lawyer and his group to discuss the issue on the court campus. However, a heated exchange of words between them led to the clash.

The groups of advocates attacked each other with chairs. Four or five chairs were broken in the clash. Later, a sub-inspector and a constable pacified the groups. At least four advocates were injured in the incident, and they went to a hospital by themselves. A video of the clash went viral on social media.

It is learnt that the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate N. Kothandaraj had instructed the police personnel to take action against those involved in the incident.

ECAA president S. Chandan Babu said, “Those who were involved in the clash are not from our Bar and Association. We learnt that people from other courts came here to settle their dispute.”

ECAA secretary Durai Kannan said, “It is unfortunate and shameful that such an incident has happened on the campus. No such incident has occurred on our campus in the last nine years.”

However, police sources said that the injured lawyers have not come forward to lodge any complaint, and have switched off their phones.

