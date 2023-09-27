HamberMenu
Two government school students assaulted near Salavakkam

September 27, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two students studying in a government school were assaulted by three persons, including a 16-year-old, near Salavakkam on Wednesday. A senior police officer said the students, studying Class XII in the Orakattupettai Government School, fought with a Class X student and manhandled him earlier that day.

The victim came back with his elder brother Srisakthi and his friend Jeevan and assaulted the two students with a knife.

They have been admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment.

