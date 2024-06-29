Two government hospitals in Chennai get new equipment, facilities worth nearly ₹29 crore

Two government hospitals in Chennai have received new equipment worth nearly ₹29 crore.

At the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), an interventional neurovascular bi-plane cath lab was set up at a cost of ₹13 crore, while the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) got a bi-plane digital subtraction angiography at a cost of ₹10.92 crore.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the new equipment on Saturday. He said KCSSH, which was inaugurated in June 2023, had treated 3,13,854 outpatients and 66,855 in-patients so far. It had performed 2,315 surgeries, a press release said.

The interventional neurovascular bi-plane cath lab that has been set up at the hospital would enable treatment of conditions such as clots or blockages in the blood vessels of the brain. Treatment will be covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). In addition to this, a holmium laser for treatment of enlarged prostate was provided at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. The Minister also launched a unani unit at the hospital on the occasion.

Mr. Subramanian said three announcements made for the Health Department were being executed – signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras for the development and implementation of Indian systems of medicine (ISM) using modern technologies, an MoU between the Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy and the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences to certify the quality of drugs in ISM and publishing a Standard Operating Procedure for pharmacies under ISM.

At RGGGH, the bi-plane DSA would help in treating patients with stroke and in performing mechanical thrombectomy. While the golden hour is six hours, thrombectomy can be done within 24 hours, said E. Theranirajan, RGGGH’s dean. An anaesthesia workstation was installed at a cost of ₹1.2 crore through corporate social responsibility funding. The hospital also got a heart-lung machine at a cost of ₹1.5 crore and advanced ultrasonography machine worth ₹50 lakh.

An equipment to detect the abuse of 29 drugs through blood screening was installed at the RGGGH. This machine will also help in determining the therapeutic levels of antibiotics and nephrotoxic drugs, he said. The Madras Medical College has also entered into an MoU with the IIT-M for research and to bring in technology in patient care. In a move to monitor air pollution levels in the hospital’s surroundings, an air quality monitoring system will be established at the hospital.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti, and KCSSH’s Director L. Parthasarathy were also present.

