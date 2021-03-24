Two get 10-year rigorous imprisonment for attempted murder

The VI Additional Sessions Court has convicted two businessmen from Burma Bazaar for attempted murder and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, on June 27, 2014, A. Iqbal, who was into the business of buying and selling foreign goods in Burma Bazaar, was asked by his fellow businessmen, S. Gopinath alias Gopi, 33, of Triplicane, and H. Hameed Hamsa, 29, of Nagapattinam, to meet them at a room in a hotel called Oscar Mansion located behind Devi Theatre.

When Mr. Iqbal arrived at the place, he was threatened by the duo to stop doing business and return to his home town of Nagapattinam. After a heated exchange, they assaulted him with iron hammers. On hearing the commotion, the inmates of the hotel gathered and attempted to break the door of the room. The duo fled but were arrested by the personnel from the Triplicane police station and remanded. They were charged under Section 307(Attempting to murder) of the IPC.

At the conclusion of trial, VI Additional Sessions Judge D.V. Anand convicted the duo for attempted murder and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹1 lakh on them.