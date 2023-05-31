Two functionaries of political parties arrested on charge of robbing a woman of ₹1.20 cr.

May 31, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Korattur police have arrested a BJP functionary and his associate, who is a VCK functionary, for allegedly robbing a woman of ₹1.20 crore in a deal over retrieving a property.

The police identified the suspects as Mint Ramesh, 52, of Mogappair East who holds a post in BJP and his associate Mahesh alias Nagercoil Mahesh, 45, of Valasaravakkam, who is a VCK functionary.

The police said Narayani of Villivakkam was planning to sell 13 grounds of ancestral property located in Ambattur. She executed a power of attorney in favour of Hanifa a couple of years ago and after obtaining the power of attorney, he developed the property and was in possession of it.

Since he failed to sell the property, the woman cancelled the power of attorney and asked him to vacate the premises. When he did not do so, she approached “Mint” Ramesh and his associates through known persons for reclaiming the property. Ramesh and Mahesh came forward to help her for a fee of ₹50 lakh.

After she reclaimed the property from Hanifa, the two came to the spot and forcibly took the car containing ₹1.20 crore cash to Ramesh’s place. They refused to hand over the money to her and threatened her lawyer when she demanded that they return her money and the car.

Based on her complaint, Avadi City Police Commissioner A. Arun ordered an investigation. Korattur police Inspector Krishnamurthy investigated and arrested Ramesh and Mahesh on Tuesday on charges of criminal intimidation and robbery. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Ramesh is accused of involvement in two murders and a few other criminal cases. Mahesh had served a jail term after being convicted in a murder case in Nagercoil. Both were involved in the real estate business.

