Two from Rajasthan held for cloning social media profile of senior IPS officer in Chennai

Officers of the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch, Chennai, arrested two men from Rajasthan for allegedly creating a fake profile of senior police officer R. Thiruvanavurkkarasu and cheating his friends and followers.

Police sources said the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mr. Thirunavukkarasu, who is presently handling the security of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in February. Using his name and pictures from his Facebook profile, a fake profile was created by an unidentified person. Through messenger, the person then contacted one of the officer’s friends, Sivakumar, who contacted Thirunavukkarasu and told him about the incident. They then found that it was a fake account. Despite the fake profile being closed following a report to Facebook, the fraudsters opened another fake account and cheated a couple of followers and lured them to pay money.

A special team of police personnel in Cyber Crime Wing took up investigation and collected reports from Facebook and WhatsApp networks. They analysed the account details and money trail. Police arrested two suspects Haneef Khan and Vashid Khan in Rajasthan who were allegedly involved in the cyber fraud. They were brought to Chennai and lodged in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.