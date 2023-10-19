HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two from Odisha gets 12-year jail sentence in Chennai for smuggling ganja 

The two men were found in possession of 22 kg of ganja at the Tiruvallur railway station in January 2022, police said

October 19, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special court in Chennai has convicted and sentenced two persons from Odisha to 12 years of imprisonment for smuggling ganja.

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID, Kancheepuram Unit had arrested two men: Padmanabogi, 22 and Dhanamjai Karia, also 22, of Odisha on January 21, last year, while they were in possession of 22 kg of ganja at Tiruvallur Railway Station.

In this connection, a case was registered at the NIB CID Kancheepuram under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 

The court also imposed a fine ₹1.7 lakh in total on the duo.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.