Two from Odisha gets 12-year jail sentence in Chennai for smuggling ganja 

October 19, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special court in Chennai has convicted and sentenced two persons from Odisha to 12 years of imprisonment for smuggling ganja.

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID, Kancheepuram Unit had arrested two men: Padmanabogi, 22 and Dhanamjai Karia, also 22, of Odisha on January 21, last year, while they were in possession of 22 kg of ganja at Tiruvallur Railway Station.

In this connection, a case was registered at the NIB CID Kancheepuram under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The court also imposed a fine ₹1.7 lakh in total on the duo.