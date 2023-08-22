Two from Karnataka held for theft of ATM machine batteries

August 22, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The R.K. Nagar police have arrested two suspects from Karnataka for allegedly stealing batteries from an ATM machine.

On Sunday, a police patrol team spotted two suspicious persons loitering around an ATM of a private bank on Ennore Express Highway. The duo had some batteries in their possession. As they were about to leave, the team caught them and handed them over to the R.K. Nagar police station.

Investigation revealed that the duo had stolen three batteries from the ATM, and the two-wheeler they were using was also stolen from Washermenpet. The police identified the arrested as Rafeeq Basha, 40, and Syed Chabi, 30, of Bengaluru. They were remanded in judicial custody.

