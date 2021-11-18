Two from Gujarat held for cheating Chennai residents through fake website

One more accused is believed to be in hiding in Thailand, police have launched a manhunt for him

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two accused from Gujarat, for cheating customers of a tour operator in Chennai, by creating a deceptively similar website to the one the tour operator had.

Last September, a complaint was lodged by Madras Tours and Travels with the City Police Commissioner, alleging that unidentified persons had created a deceptively similar website and cheated several customers of the tour operator after receiving money online. The Cyber Crime Wing took up the complaint for investigation and blocked the fake website immediately.

A special team traced the accused who were operating from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and arrested Devaraj Singh, 26 and Shravan Singh, 26 of Ahmedabad. They were brought to the city and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation revealed that Dileep Singh, younger brother of Devaraj who is holed up in Thailand, is the main suspect who created the fake website in the name of travel firm, and cheated people who booked tour packages using the site. The customers were asked to transfer the money to the bank accounts held by the duo.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab Dileep Singh. Police also recovered ₹ 31,000, ATM cards and mobile phones from the arrested accused.