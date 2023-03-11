ADVERTISEMENT

Two from Bengaluru arrested for attempting to get visa on forged documents at U.S. Consulate in Chennai

March 11, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forgery Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested two persons from Bengaluru who allegedly submitted forged documents at the U.S. Consulate in Chennai to get a visa. 

The names of the accused were given as Gnana Christopher, 49, and M. Chinnaraj, 32, of Bengaluru. They came to an interview at the consulate and claimed that Gnana Christopher’s wife Vijayniramala was getting treatment for cancer at Mayo Clinic in the U.S. and both were going to be with her as attendants. They submitted the bank account details showing that they had large sums of deposits. The officers who processed their papers found the documents to be forged.

