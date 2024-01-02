Two friends turn a dump into a tuition centre to bridge the divide

January 02, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Chennai

Two friends watching sewage flow through their playground discussed how they could break the stigma on north Chennai. The idea grew around three important elements: a conversation; a ground; and a cricket team. This conversation gave birth to Vyasai Thozhargal, which was founded by Sarath Kumar and Premkumar in 2011.

Taking inspiration from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, they knew that education is the only way to beat discrimination.

Vyasarpadi in north Chennai has historically been associated with anti-social elements and rowdyism. “When the children move out of the area to pursue higher studies or work, the discrimination they face can be attributed to geography and politics. That’s why a tuition centre where education can thrive was begun,” says Mr. Sarath.

A small start

So Mr. Sarath and Mr. Prem gathered their cricket team of about 15 members who use the ground regularly and founded Vyasai Thozargal. Today, with about 50-60 members, the group has helped the area during the COVID-19 lockdown, and the floods in 2015 and 2023.

The volunteers began the tuition centre for children of all ages to be empowered through education. The public land on which the tuition centre was constructed was once a dump-cum-playground on JJR Nagar 4th Street. “Slowly, other parties and various other associations encroached on parts of the plot and we were left with only a small area,” says Mr. Sarath, an advocate and member of Vyasai Thozhargal.

The plot was where the children would play kabbadi, cricket, and other games. However, when it rained, it would get heavily flooded. The stagnant water caused infections, as people would use the plot as a bathroom and others would use it for anti-social activities.

Though the idea was formed in 2011, it took another three years for them to clean the ground and establish some kind of functional foundation. But they did not wait until then. “We first set it up on our friend’s terrace in 2017. Vijaylakshmi was the first teacher at the centre to begin the classes,” he said.

But nobody came in the first few months. “Ms. Vijaylakshmi would sit for an hour or two and leave. However, we soon started to get students. Our first batch of nine students all passed,” Mr. Sarath recalls.

Community library

The organisation also started other initiatives such as a community library and ‘Kalvi Thiruvizha’ to promote learning and access to education. Today, the centre boasts 70 students, from government as well as government-aided schools. All of them are first-generation learners. “The dropout rate used to be quite high before we started the centre. The aim is to at least get the students to pass and complete the education,” Mr. Sarath notes.

Many students who benefited from the centre have returned to give back to the community. Most of them have become teachers at the centre. During the recent floods, when the half-yearly examination loomed large, students came together at the centre to share their textbooks. “We procured notebooks on priority so that they could take notes,” Mr. Sarath adds.

Moving forward, Vyasai Thozhargal dreams to open a free clinic and offer free funeral service. “The residents of the working class-heavy Vyasarpadi have a general distrust of healthcare and forego checks. We want to ensure that they have access [to healthcare] at all times,” he says.

