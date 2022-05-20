There were two fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,320 on Friday. With a total of 56,154 persons having been discharged, there were three active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.

No fresh cases have been reported in Ranipet and Tirupattur. Tiruvannamalai reported one fresh case, which took the total number of cases to 66,814. There was one active case in the district.