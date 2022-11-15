Two fresh cases of COVID-19 in Vellore

November 15, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VELLORE

There were two new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,182 on Tuesday. With a total of 57,013 persons having been discharged, the district has six active cases.

No fresh cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.