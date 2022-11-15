Two fresh cases of COVID-19 in Vellore

There were two new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,182 on Tuesday. With a total of 57,013 persons having been discharged, the district has six active cases.
No fresh cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.
