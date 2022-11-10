Two fresh cases of COVID-19 in Vellore

ADVERTISEMENT

There were two new COVID-19 infections reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,180 on Thursday. With a total of 57,010 persons having been discharged, the district has seven active cases.

Ranipet reported two fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,731. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, one fresh case has been reported and the number of active cases stands at 10.