Two fresh cases of COVID-19 in Vellore

There were two new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,174 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,989 persons having been discharged, the district has 22 active cases.

Ranipet reported one fresh infection, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,714. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases in the district to 36,098.

In Tiruvannamalai, one fresh case has been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,516. Out of these, 67,817 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 14.