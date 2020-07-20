Two found dead in canal

Two decomposed bodies were found in a canal in Tiruttani on Sunday. The police are investigating if the victims were electrocuted as an electric fence was installed in the nearby farm.

According to the police, Raja, 48, and Arumugam, 20, went out for some work on July 16 and did not return home. The families informed the police and on Sunday morning some passers-by found the carcass of a pig in a canal near Arungkulam and a few feet away, the bodies of Raja and Arumugam were found.

The police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem results to confirm if they were electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric fence installed in the farm to keep pigs away, ” said a police officer.