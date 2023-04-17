Two foreign prisoners booked for attacking prison staff in Puzhal 

April 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have booked two women foreign prisoners for allegedly attacking prison staff when they tried to recover mobile phones that they had been using inside a special prison for women in Puzhal.

The police said that on Thursday, when the prison staff were conducting their regular checks, they found the two women prisoners – Sandra Nanteza of Uganda and Shamsiya of Maldives – using android mobile phones. Both women were arrested for smuggling narcotics by different agencies and lodged in prison.

The staff seized the phones, batteries, charger and headphones from them. Based on a complaint from the prison staff, the Puzhal police registered a case and made a formal arrest.

