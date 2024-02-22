Two flat promoters held for cheating DMDK leader Sudhish to the tune of ₹43 crore 

February 22, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two flat promoters for allegedly cheating DMDK leader L.K.Sudhish and his wife Poornajothi to the tune of ₹43 crore in construction of flats on the lands belonging to the latter and selling them through fraudulent means.

Police said a complaint was lodged with the the city police commissioner by Poornajothi, wife of L.K. Sudish, Chennai, against one Santhosh Sharma, managing director of Lokaa Developers Private Limited., and others for offences of forgery and cheating over ₹43 crore.

The complaint stated that in 2014, the complainant, along with her husband Sudhish, had executed an agreement with the company for developing their vacant land measuring about 2.1 acres, situated on 200 feet road, Madhavaram Main Road. As per the agreement, the company proposed to construct 234 flats of which 78 were allotted to the complainant and the remaining 156 flats to the private flat promoter. But the company, by forging the signatures of the complainant, sold 48 flats belonging to the complainant without her knowledge and received ₹43 crore. Hence she sought action against the company and others.

The complaint was investigated by Entrusted Document Fraud (EDF-II) of Central Crime Branch and a special team under Inspector K.Rajesh Kanna was formed to secure the absconding suspects. On Wednesday, a police team arrested Santhosh Sharma, 44, managing director of the firm and Sagar, 33, manager of the firm. On interrogation, it was revealed that already two cases were registered in the CCB, against the same accused Santosh Sharma regarding double sale of the same flat and cheating the public, the police said.

