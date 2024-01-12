ADVERTISEMENT

Two fisherwomen mowed down by speeding bike; two students held

January 12, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two fisherwomen were mowed down by a speeding motorcycle on the Ennore Express Highway on Friday. Two youths were arrested in this connection on charges of causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

The deceased were identified as S Subha, 37, and S. Bavani, 38. Both of them hailed from Thiruvottriyur. The arrested persons are S. Bharath, 20, from Washermenpet, a CSE second-year student from a private college and A. Balakrishnan, 20, of Seven Wells, a second-year B.Tech student.

According to police, one of the accused recently purchased a 650cc motorbike. They were on a fun ride from Ennore to Royapuram on the Ennore Expressway. The two women, bound for a relative’s house, were crossing the road from the fishing hamlet. The speeding bike knocked down the two pedestrians. Passers-by got hold of the college students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Crew members of an ambulance that arrived at the spot declared Subha dead on the spot. Bavani, who was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital, succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Friday.

Traffic Police, Thiruvottriyur, recorded the arrests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US