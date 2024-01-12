GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two fisherwomen mowed down by speeding bike; two students held

January 12, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two fisherwomen were mowed down by a speeding motorcycle on the Ennore Express Highway on Friday. Two youths were arrested in this connection on charges of causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

The deceased were identified as S Subha, 37, and S. Bavani, 38. Both of them hailed from Thiruvottriyur. The arrested persons are S. Bharath, 20, from Washermenpet, a CSE second-year student from a private college and A. Balakrishnan, 20, of Seven Wells, a second-year B.Tech student.

According to police, one of the accused recently purchased a 650cc motorbike. They were on a fun ride from Ennore to Royapuram on the Ennore Expressway. The two women, bound for a relative’s house, were crossing the road from the fishing hamlet. The speeding bike knocked down the two pedestrians. Passers-by got hold of the college students.

Crew members of an ambulance that arrived at the spot declared Subha dead on the spot. Bavani, who was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital, succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Friday.

Traffic Police, Thiruvottriyur, recorded the arrests.

