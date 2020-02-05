Chennai

Two fires break out in Chennai on Wednesday

Fire rescue personnel dousing the fire on Venkatrangan Pillai Street

Fire rescue personnel dousing the fire on Venkatrangan Pillai Street   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

more-in

One of the fires was in a godown belonging to a lamination shop in Triplicane, and another in a vehicle tinkering shop in Royapettah

Fires broke out in a godown and a motorcycle tinkering shop in Triplicane and Royapettah respectively, during the early hours of Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

According to Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) officers, the control room received a call around 4.45 a.m on Wednesday informing them about a fire accident in a godown, belonging to a lamination shop, in Venkatrangam Pillai Street in Triplicane.

Seven fire tenders (two foam and five water) and 40 personnel rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames. The situation was brought under control by 8 a.m. “The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. We suspect the cause of fire to be a short circuit, but if the owner suspects some foul play then he can lodge a police complaint,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the TNFRS control room received another call informing them about a fire in a vehicle tinkering shop in Zubedar Hussain Street in Royapettah around 3.30 a.m.

The owner, Jeeva, has been running the shop for the past 30 years. On seeing the fire, he called the police control room and they in turn alerted the Anna Salai police and the TNFRS control room. The fire was finally brought under control by 5 a.m. Further investigations are on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 3:58:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-fires-break-out-in-chennai-on-wednesday/article30742002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY