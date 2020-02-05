Two fires break out in Chennai on Wednesday

Fires broke out in a godown and a motorcycle tinkering shop in Triplicane and Royapettah respectively, during the early hours of Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

According to Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) officers, the control room received a call around 4.45 a.m on Wednesday informing them about a fire accident in a godown, belonging to a lamination shop, in Venkatrangam Pillai Street in Triplicane.

Seven fire tenders (two foam and five water) and 40 personnel rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames. The situation was brought under control by 8 a.m. “The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. We suspect the cause of fire to be a short circuit, but if the owner suspects some foul play then he can lodge a police complaint,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the TNFRS control room received another call informing them about a fire in a vehicle tinkering shop in Zubedar Hussain Street in Royapettah around 3.30 a.m.

The owner, Jeeva, has been running the shop for the past 30 years. On seeing the fire, he called the police control room and they in turn alerted the Anna Salai police and the TNFRS control room. The fire was finally brought under control by 5 a.m. Further investigations are on.