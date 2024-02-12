ADVERTISEMENT

Two run over by speeding tanker lorry near Maduravoyal 

February 12, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The driver of the truck has been arrested for causing death due to negligence

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man and his 20-year-old son were run over by a speeding sewage tanker lorry near Maduravoyal on Sunday.

The police identified the victims as Robert, a swimming instructor in Shenoy Nagar, and his son Samuel, a college student. Samuel was riding a motorcycle while his father rode pillion. When they were on Maduravoyal Bypass Road, the lorry hit the two-wheeler from behind and knocked it down. They both fell from the bike and were run over by the rear wheels of the tanker.

The Traffic Investigation Police, Koyambedu, recovered the bodies and investigated. They arrested the driver Mariappan, 30, of Mayiladuthurai, for causing death due to negligence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US