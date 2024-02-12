Two run over by speeding tanker lorry near Maduravoyal 

February 12, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 50-year-old man and his 20-year-old son were run over by a speeding sewage tanker lorry near Maduravoyal on Sunday.

The police identified the victims as Robert, a swimming instructor in Shenoy Nagar, and his son Samuel, a college student. Samuel was riding a motorcycle while his father rode pillion. When they were on Maduravoyal Bypass Road, the lorry hit the two-wheeler from behind and knocked it down. They both fell from the bike and were run over by the rear wheels of the tanker.

The Traffic Investigation Police, Koyambedu, recovered the bodies and investigated. They arrested the driver Mariappan, 30, of Mayiladuthurai, for causing death due to negligence.

