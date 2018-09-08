Two family reunions after decades

Twenty years after she entered the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Malathi (name changed), now nearly 60 years old, bid farewell to the campus as she walked out with her daughter last week.

Malathi went missing from her home in Nagercoil nearly 23 years ago, and since their searches proved futile, her family presumed she was dead until they received a call from IMH.

Ashwini (name changed), a resident of Andhra Pradesh, hardly speaks. When she does, it is mostly in monosyllables. However, doctors and social workers at IMH managed to trace her family. She was reunited with her children last week after 15 years at IMH.

Both women were admitted to IMH with schizophrenia. Now, they have recovered and, according to the doctors they were no longer under anti-psychotic drugs.

“Malathi was brought to IMH 20 years ago through a reception order. She was found wandering the streets. Her family had looked for her but could not find her. So they thought she was dead. But we managed to trace them ,” a doctor said.

“Malathi went missing when her daughter was very young. Her daughter remembered her from a photograph that she had seen earlier. We were able to cross-check the details after Malathi gave the names of her sisters. She turned emotional when we told her that this was her daughter,” another doctor said.

Previous efforts to locate her family proved futile as they had shifted. “Doctors and social workers keep trying to trace families of patients. We inquire with the local police and village presidents. Recently, social workers searched again and approached a village president. He told them that the family had moved back to the same area and gave a contact number. This is how we traced her daughter,” the doctor said.

Things were a little difficult in Ashwini’s case as she only knew Telugu. She is also hearing impaired. “We were unable to gather her address as her speech was mostly monosyllabic. One of our staff who was familiar with Telugu spoke to her and got some details. We traced the family after approaching the local police and village president,” the doctor recalled.

When her children came to take her home, doctors recounted how Ashwini refused to leave. However, ultimately she consented to leave with her children.