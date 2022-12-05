Two engineers killed in road accident at Jafferkhanpet as their motorcycle hits a median 

December 05, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two engineers were killed in a road accident at Jafferkhanpet in the early hours of Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the victims as Jayasurya, 26, a native of Tiruvannamalai district who worked as a service engineer with a mobile service firm and his friend Prem Kumar, a native of Karur district, who was working as a software engineer with a firm in Manapakkam. 

They were staying together in a rented house in St. Thomas Mount area. Since it was a Sunday, they had gone out. They were returning on their motorcycle which was driven by Jayasurya while Premkumar was on the pillion. Near Kasi cinema, Jayasurya suddenly lost control over the motorcycle and rammed the median on 100 Foot Road. In the impact, the two were thrown off the motorcycle and died of head injuries on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Guindy Traffic Investigation Team sent the bodies to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US