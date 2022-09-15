Two employees of HCL killed in road accident

Two women employees of software major HCL were knocked down by a car near their office on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Thalambur on Wednesday night. The victims have been identified as R. Srilakshmi, 23, of Palakkad and S. Lavanya, 23, of Tirupati. They were working as analysts and were staying in a rented house in Thalambur. On Wednesday night, the two were knocked down by a car while they tried to cross the road on their way home. Both suffered head injuries. Passersby called an ambulance and alerted the police. The driver of the car was caught when he attempted to flee the spot. Both women were taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital. While Srilakshmi died on the way to the hospital, Lavanya breathed her last on Thursday. Traffic Investigation Wing of Pallikaranai registered a case under Sections 279 (Rash Driving) and 304(A) (Causing death due to negligence) of IPC and arrested the car driver Mothish Kumar, 20, of Sholinganallur.



