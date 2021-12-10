Two electrocuted

CHENNAI

10 December 2021

Two persons were electrocuted on Thursday at a brick manufacturing unit at Azhinjiwakkam village near Periyapalam. Both were workers who had gone to the spot for welding work.

The victims were identified as Ramana, 23, from Anna Nagar and Prasad, 22, from Tiruvannamalai. While welding in a shed, they stepped on an iron sheet which had a live wire underneath it. They died on the spot and following an alert, power supply was cut and the bodies were retrieved. Periyapalayam police send the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem.

