Two electrocuted while digging borewell

Two workers were electrocuted while they and a few others were digging a borewell in Kolathur on Thursday morning. One more worker has been admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Palaniraj, a contractor, took six of his staff to Rani Anna Nagar, T. P. Chatiram, to drill a 200-foot borewell. Around 10 a.m., when they were digging, the machine kept falling. They tried to support it using a crowbar.

When they dug the ground for this purpose, the crowbar came into contact with the underground power cable. Siva, 30, Pandi, 22, and Muniyandi, 27, suffered an electric shock. While Siva and Pandi were electrocuted, Palaniraj used a wooden plank to save Muniyandi.

Muniyandi has been admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College hospital.