Two electrocuted in Mangadu

07 October 2020 00:38 IST

Two workers were electrocuted in Mangadu while they were unloading cement mixed gravel from a lorry for laying road. Police sources said around eight persons were working in Nellimanagar where road work being undertaken by a contractor. The victims, Pachaiyappan, 35, and Kanniyappan, 35, were unloading gravel from the lorry, when they accidentally came in contact with a live electric cable. They were electrocuted. Mangadu police have registered a case.

