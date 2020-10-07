Chennai

Two electrocuted in Mangadu

Two workers were electrocuted in Mangadu while they were unloading cement mixed gravel from a lorry for laying road. Police sources said around eight persons were working in Nellimanagar where road work being undertaken by a contractor. The victims, Pachaiyappan, 35, and Kanniyappan, 35, were unloading gravel from the lorry, when they accidentally came in contact with a live electric cable. They were electrocuted. Mangadu police have registered a case.

