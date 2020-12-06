Two electrocuted in Chennai

CHENNAI

06 December 2020 14:13 IST

Two persons, including a school student, were electrocuted in different parts of the city on Friday night.

According to police, Santosh, 13, was a resident of Sai Balaji Nagar in Pallikaranai. He was studying in a private school in the locality. On Friday evening, he was electrocuted when he touched the switch board in his house. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, Nalini Rani, 56, a resident of Anna Nagar was electrocuted when she was ironing her clothes in her house. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.