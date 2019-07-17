Two e-buses on city roads soon

Routes are being worked out for two electric buses that will start plying on city roads in a few weeks’ time.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, in reply to a question about the steps being taken to control pollution, in the Assembly on Tuesday, pointed out that Ashok Leyland had planned to roll out two buses for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) at its own cost. A government order to this effect had been passed, permitting Ashok Leyland to operate in the city on Monday.

On trial basis

The GO (a copy of which is available) states that two 9-m air-conditioned e-buses would be operated on a trial basis. Under the agreement, one e-bus would come with the battery-swap technology, and the other with a fast-charging one. Both e-buses are to be registered in Ashok Leyland’s name. The company will provide drivers and conductors. The collection is to be remitted to the city transport corporation.

This is independent of the plans to introduce e-buses under the C-40 Cities Climate Leadership.