Two drug peddlers arrested in Mangadu

Mangadu police seize 325 tapentadol tablets from two persons

Special Correspondent Chennai
August 22, 2022 17:41 IST

The Mangadu police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and seized tapentadol tablets from them.

On Friday, Azarudeen, 22, a resident of Kovur, lodged a complaint at Mangadu police station stating that two persons waylaid him at Kovur and asked him to buy two tapentadol tablets for ₹500. They asked him to use the tablets as injection by dissolving them in water. On information, the Mangadu police inspector Rajee and his team arrested K. Thiyagarajan, 28, of Periya Koluthuvancheri, and K. Sarathkumar, 26 , of Akash Nagar, Gerugambakkam. The police seized 325 tapentadol tablets, a mobile phone and a two-wheeler from them.

The police said the arrested confessed that they purchased the 100 mg tapentadol tablets online from an unknown source in Delhi by giving false address. The accused then sold the tablets and delivered them after receiving payment through digital wallet.

Both the arrested were remanded in judicial custody.

