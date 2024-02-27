Two DMK partymen booked for threatening woman police officer in Chennai

February 27, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The New Washermenpet police booked two DMK party men for allegedly abusing a Sub Inspector (SI) of police and threatening to rape her, while she was on duty.

Police identified the two as Arun and V.V. Ramesh. On Sunday (February 25, 2024) evening, a large group of DMK poll booth agents held a meeting at a wedding hall in Tondiarpet. After the meeting, as the members were coming out, an argument broke out between two of them, Muthamizh and Arun. A third member, Ramesh supported Arun and pushed Muthamizh who fell on sub-inspector Maheshwari, attached to the New Washermenpet Police Station. She was standing at a near a tea stall, on patrol duty.

When Ms. Maheshwari tried to intervene and pacify the duo, Arun and Ramesh were enraged, said police sources. They abused and threatened her before leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.