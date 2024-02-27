ADVERTISEMENT

Two DMK partymen booked for threatening woman police officer in Chennai

February 27, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The woman sub-inspector had attempted to intervene in an altercation amongst DMK cadre, when she was abused and threatened, police said

The Hindu Bureau

The New Washermenpet police booked two DMK party men for allegedly abusing a Sub Inspector (SI) of police and threatening to rape her, while she was on duty.

Police identified the two as Arun and V.V. Ramesh. On Sunday (February 25, 2024) evening, a large group of DMK poll booth agents held a meeting at a wedding hall in Tondiarpet. After the meeting, as the members were coming out, an argument broke out between two of them, Muthamizh and Arun. A third member, Ramesh supported Arun and pushed Muthamizh who fell on sub-inspector Maheshwari, attached to the New Washermenpet Police Station. She was standing at a near a tea stall, on patrol duty.

When Ms. Maheshwari tried to intervene and pacify the duo, Arun and Ramesh were enraged, said police sources. They abused and threatened her before leaving.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US