Two DMK functionaries arrested for forgery

April 21, 2023 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - Chennai:

Kancheepuram police arrested two DMK functionaries including the husband of a panchayat president for allegedly creating fake documents of work orders to construct 19 houses under Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHB).

They were identified as Kanniyappan, 39 and Vasu, 38. Police said, Kanniyappan was a former DMK panchayat president whose wife Subaranjini is presently the president of panchayat. Vasu, is a district functionary in DMK.

The arrest was made based on a complaint from Executive Engineer of Kancheepuram TNUHB who scrutinized the papers and found them were forged. On investigation, police found the duo planned to swindle the money which got sanctioned by the department. The duo had also received Rs 2 lakh each from different people promising houses.