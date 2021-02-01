ChennaiCHENNAI 01 February 2021 00:28 IST
Comments
Two die as their bike hits median in Virugambakkam
Updated: 01 February 2021 00:28 IST
Two men died after their motorcycle rammed the median on Arcot Road at Virugambakkam in the Pondy Bazaar police station limits on Saturday night.
Parthiban, 22, and Balaji, 23, of Gandhi Street in West Mambalam, were returning home on the motorcycle after attending a birthday celebration at Porur on Saturday night. The two died on the spot when their bike hit the median on Arcot Road at Virugambakkam. The police sent the bodies to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
More In Chennai
Read more...