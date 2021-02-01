Two die as their bike hits median in Virugambakkam

CHENNAI

01 February 2021 00:28 IST

Two men died after their motorcycle rammed the median on Arcot Road at Virugambakkam in the Pondy Bazaar police station limits on Saturday night.

Parthiban, 22, and Balaji, 23, of Gandhi Street in West Mambalam, were returning home on the motorcycle after attending a birthday celebration at Porur on Saturday night. The two died on the spot when their bike hit the median on Arcot Road at Virugambakkam. The police sent the bodies to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

