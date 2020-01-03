Two die as van falls into KP canal

Two persons — a 65-year-old woman and her granddaughter — died after a mini van by which they were travelling fell into Kandaleru-Poondi (KP) canal near Utthukottai in Tiruvallur district early on Thursday. Four other family members escaped with minor injuries.

The police said Murugesa Pandian, 45, runs a shop in Ettikulam, Utthukottai. He and his family members went to attend a function at Washermanpet on Wednesday. In the late night hours, they were returning in a mini van from city.

At 1 a.m, while the van was passing Ambedkar Nagar, Mr. Pandian, who was driving, lost his control. The van rammed the side wall and fell into the canal. Mr. Pandian managed to come out with his wife and son. They stood on the vehicle and frantically shouted for assistance. Public who heard them rushed there and alerted the police.

Utthukottai Police reached the spot and rescued the survivors. By then, Mr. Pandian’s mother Deivanai, 65, and daughter Vaishanavi, 17, had died in the mangled vehicle. Utthukottai Police registered a case of unnatural death.