Two die as truck overturns on Outer Ring Road near Erumaiyur

Two persons were killed and three others, including the driver of the truck, were seriously injured in an accident near the Erumaiyur checkpost on the Outer Ring Road early on Friday in Tambaram Police Commissionerate limits.

The police said the truck carrying limestone from Andhra Pradesh was proceeding on the Minjur-Vandalur Outer Ring Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle after one of the tyres burst near the checkpost. The truck, which wobbled for some distance, fell into a roadside ditch.

Two persons who were sleeping in the rear of the truck were killed when a heap of limestone fell on them. They were identified as Siva Reddy and Varadaraju. Truck driver Lakshmanaiah, his son Vasu and Subba Naidu, who were travelling in the cabin, were injured seriously.

The Chitlapakkam Traffic Investigation Wing sent the bodies of the two persons to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.